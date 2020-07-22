Clint Eastwood Sues Fake CBD Company For Using His Image In Ads

Clint Eastwood wants to make one thing clear, he is not leaving behind Hollywood to focus on selling CBD-based products.

The icon, 90, filed two federal lawsuits on Wednesday, claiming his name and photo are being used to sell oils, gummies and other CBD items.

In the lawsuit, Eastwood says the phoney ad claims he is “stepping away from the spotlight” to sell the line of products.

“Mr. Eastwood does not have, and never has had, any association with the manufacture, promotion, and/or sale of any CBD products,” the lawsuit states according to Variety.

As Deadline reports, the actor is seeking “an award of actual and compensatory damages in the millions of dollars” and more in profits.

In the second lawsuit, against Sera Labs Inc., Greendios and For Our Vets LLC Eastwood’s team is suing them for “an online scam that uses a false, defamatory, and wholly fabricated ‘news article,'” that claims Eastwood is stepping down from acting.

“The fraudulent ‘article’ contains links to purchase what it claims are Mr. Eastwood’s line of CBD products, thereby allowing the defendants to illegally profit from their misuse of Mr. Eastwood’s name, likeness, and false association with their products,” it reads. “In truth, Mr. Eastwood has no connection of any kind whatsoever to any CBD products and never gave such an interview.”

The CBD companies have yet to respond publicly.