Meek Mill Responds To Kanye West’s Claim That He Had An Affair With Kim Kardashian During A Prison Reform Summit

Meek Mill is responding to Kanye West’s unspoken claims that he had an affair with Kim Kardashian.

On Wednesday, the rapper took to Twitter to address West’s implications after all three stars were trending on the social media platform.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Addresses Kanye West’s Bipolar Disorder: ‘He Is A Brilliant But Complicated Person’

“Sh** is capp cmon…,” he wrote.

Shit is cappp cmon ….. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 22, 2020

In a Twitter rant on Tuesday night, West said he’d been trying to divorce wife Kim Kardashian “since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform.'”

West added: “Meek is my man and was respectful … That’s my dog. Kim was out of line.”

RELATED: Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears During Campaign Rally While Admitting He Asked Kim Kardashian To Get An Abortion, ‘I Almost Killed My Daughter’

While Kardashian has yet to respond to the claims, Mill seems to have squashed them with his tweet.

Mill and the reality star were both working on prison reform at a Criminal Justice Reform Summit in L.A. last year, but sources told TMZ that the two never met one-on-one. Instead, they met with philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai at a restaurant while discussing plans to keep the prison reform movement going.

West also took a shot at his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, calling her “Kris Jong-Un”.