Steve-O And Pauly Shore Get Unruly In ‘Guest House’ Trailer

A newly engaged couple have the most unruly houseguest in the new comedy film “Guest House”.

Blake (Mike Castle) and Sarah (Aimee Teegarden of “Friday Night Lights”) move into their dream house only to find a horribly intrusive stranger living in their new guest house. Randy (Pauly Shore) is hopped up on drugs, causing a ruckus and throwing wild, sexy pool parties on the couple’s property.

The film also boasts appearances by “Jackass” star Stevo-O, “Titanic” actor Billy Zane, comedians Bobby Lee, Erik Griffin and Timothy DeLaGhetto, the legendary Lou Ferrigno and supermodel Charlotte McKinney.

“Guest House” premieres on digital and on-demand starting Sept. 4.