Over-Caffeinated Reese Witherspoon Has Son’s New Single ‘On Repeat’ For Kitchen Dance Party

Reese Witherspoon is getting her dance on, thanks to a lot of coffee and a poppin’ new single recorded by her son.

On Wednesday, the “Little Fires Everywhere” star shared a video of herself grooving in her kitchen, a big cup of iced coffee in her hand, while listening to “Long Run”, the new single from son Deacon Phillippe and Nina Nesbitt.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Embarrasses Son Deacon Phillippe Upon Release Of His First Single

“My kids love when I drink a TON of coffee and make up fake Tiktok dances 🤣 ps: have you heard @deaconphillippe’s new song? It’s on repeat over here. #longrun,” she wrote in the caption, shamelessly plugging her son’s new track like any mom would.

RELATED: ‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman Debuts Bang-On Impression Of Reese Witherspoon And The Real Reese Approves

Not only did Witherspoon’s fans love her caffeine-fuelled dance moves, so did her celebrity pals, with the likes of Mindy Kaling, Elizabath Banks, Ali Wentworth, Jenna Dewan and more weighing in.