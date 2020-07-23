Rapper bbno$ Reveals Secret Sauce To TikTok Fame: ‘You Really Can’t Gauge What Is Going To Blow Up’

Vancouver rapper bbno$ has parlayed a global viral song into a dedicated fanbase and numerous eight-digit streams on Spotify — this is how he did it.

bbno$’s song “Lalala” has nearly 630 million streams on Spotify and more than 390 million combined views on YouTube, to date. Like with most successful endeavours, quality is key. There are steps you can take to improve a song’s chances of going viral but you need to start with a strong foundation of musical content.

“When I’m making music, I’m trying to have as much fun with it as I can,” bbno$ tells ET Canada. “Because if I do, people probably will, too.”

“The process that happens is when it blows up, it blows up. You can’t really gauge what is going to blow up,” he elaborates. “We didn’t expect ‘Lalala’ to take off like that. I remember talking to Y2K and telling him, ‘Yo, we’re probably going to get 30 million streams’ and now we’re sitting at 650 million streams on Spotify. That was kind of handed to us in a sense.”

That does not mean it is madness without method. bbno$ is always thinking about how he can repurpose his music into memes, videos, and more in the social-digital age of content creation.

“I’m thinking about all the mediums — how can I make memes out of it, how can I market it? Is it marketable? There are definitely some songs that I think are far better than most of my other songs,” he shares. “For instance, ‘Gone’. It’s just sad and emotional and a real song. It’s undoubtedly the best song I’ve ever written but no one is able to see that through memes.”

Despite his current musical fascinations, the 25-year-old Juno nominee’s first love was EDM; specifically, dubstep. As he matures as an artist, bbno$ is learning to bend genres and integrate his own musical tastes into hip hop.

“My first intro to music was dirty dubstep from the U.K. Like really, ‘Wub wub.’ Then I fell in love with sub-bass,” he explains. “It’s probably why I got into rap. I feel like the production quality has skyrocketed in the past five or six years. If the sub doesn’t hit, it’s not a big song typically.”

“Rap music sucks. I’ll be honest,” he chuckles. “I just make it cause I know how to say things, I guess. I love listening to disco, house, and upbeat, happy music. I thought, Why can’t I merge that into my music? Because if I like it, I’m sure there are others who like it, too.”

bbno$ achieved international success as a musician on SoundCloud. One day, a Chinese fan reached out and informed him that bbno$ has developed a substantial following in China. He credits that popularity to Jackson Yee of the Chinese dance crew TFBoys. Yee danced to bbno$’s track “Yoyo Tokyo” at his own birthday party.

The young rapper from Canada turned his SoundCloud success into multiple sold-out headlining tours in China. His next big break came when “Lalala” — a song produced by frequent collaborator Y2K — achieved true viral status on TikTok.

What followed was an unexpected remix of the song featuring Carly Rae Jepsen and Enrique Iglesias, two artists bbno$ refers to as “legends.”

“I woke up one day and Y2K was just like, ‘Yo we got Enrique Iglesias and Carly Rae Jepsen. I thought… That is insane,” bbno$ recalls. “It was a ridiculous collaboration, to say the least.”

While much of Canada’s current international success with hip hop comes from Toronto, bbno$ has made the trek down south to Hollywood and says the parties in the Hills leave lots to be desired.

“They are just good people,” he said of Vancouver artists. “They have not been exposed to the L.A. nonsense. You get weird people in every industry but in the music industry, you go to these parties and you see people doing exclusively for people’s reactions. You think, Damn! These people actually exist? Props to them because that’s how the music industry works… but staying in Vancouver, I’m not exposed to that.”

Prior to committing to a career in music, bbno$ had plans of being a professional swimmer. A career-ending back injury still leaves him with nagging pains but it also taught him an important lesson on how to pivot goals.

“After the injury, it was about a year before I found music. I would just say, if you’re depressed or sad, and something really makes you happy — even in the slightest — just go with it. As cliche as it is, I remember when I made my first song, I thought, I’m trying to do this for the rest of my life. And I was terrible.”

“I still don’t think I’m a great songwriter,” he admits. “Clearly, objectively, I have streaming numbers but I don’t think I’m a great songwriter in its entirety. When I first started I was a**. When I broke my back, I was relatively depressed. When I figured out that music genuinely made me super happy, I thought, I’m just going to keep doing this. I say go for it, why not?”

bbno$ drops the official music video for “Astrology” on Friday, following the song’s audio release on July 17. He recently dropped the music video for “Nursery” following 23 million #NurseryChallenge videos on Spotify. bbno$ also teamed up with Blueprint on July 18 as host of the “FVDED In The Park 2020: Broadcast & Charity Drive.”