David Beckham Plays A Hilarious Prank On Son Romeo While Golfing During A Family Trip To Italy

David Beckham just couldn’t resist pranking his son.

On Wednesday, the soccer star spent the day playing golf with his son Romeo, 17, during a family getaway to Italy. In a video posted to his Instagram Story, Beckham captured a hilarious prank he played on his son.

In the video, Romeo can be seen driving a golf cart which was piled high with his and his father’s golf equipment. As he drives off, though, the equipment comes crashing out of the cart and Beckham can be heard laughing in the background.

Instagram/davidbeckham

Of course, Romeo did not let his dad go unpunished. In an Instagram video of his own, Romeo pulled the exact same prank on David.

“Who you calling lil man @davidbeckham,” he captioned the post.

The Beckham family jetted off to Italy on Sunday after spending quarantine at their Cotswolds home in the U.K. They were joined by their eldest son Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Anne Peltz, who announced their engagement earlier this month.