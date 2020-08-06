Netflix Drops Trailer For Rascal Flatts Bassist Jay DeMarcus’ Family Reality Series

Jay DeMarcus and his family are getting a taste of the reality TV life.

The Rascal Flatts bassist is heading to Netflix for the series, “DeMarcus Family Rules”, all about life on the road, music and the importance of family. Netflix dropped a trailer for the impending series on Thursday.

DeMarcus first shared the news on social media in July with a clip of the whole gang.

“Hey, everybody, it’s Jay here, with my wife Allison and our two kids, Madeline and Dylan. And we have a bit of a big announcement to make,” he said. “We’re coming to Netflix!”

They added, “We’ll see you guys next month!”

DeMarcus and the rest of Rascal Flatts were supposed to hit the road for a farewell tour this year but it was cancelled following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“DeMarcus Family Rules” premieres August 19 on Netflix.