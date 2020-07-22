Salt-N-Pepa Recall Historic 1995 Grammy Win, Including Cake From Tupac And A Hungover Run With Oprah

Salt-N-Pepa are looking back at their 1995 Grammy win, when they made history as the first female hip-hop artists to take home the award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for their hit “None of Your Business”.

Speaking with Rock the Bells, Pepa (a.k.a. Sandra Denton) recalled their excitement. “To win the Grammy and get televised,” she said. “Hip-Hop women — first time! I remember that because of all that went around it.”

Among the many who sent congratulations was rapper Tupac Shakur, who expressed himself in a somewhat unusual manner.

“When we won the Grammy, [Shakur] sent Salt-N-Pepa a cake in the shape of a gun as a congratulations,” Salt (Cheryl James) said. “We were like, ‘What is that about?’ It was just his way. He was always in his own zone.”

More congratulations came from Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey, with the latter inviting them to join her at a charity run the next day.

“Oprah, that night, [said] ‘Hey girls, I’m running in a marathon in Central Park and I’d like you girls to run in the morning,’” Pepa explained. “And we were like, ‘What time?’ And Oprah was like, ‘Six.’ I was like, ‘Whew. Okay.’”

After a night of heavy partying, however, neither woman was in any shape to go running.

“I celebrated so hard that night,” Pepa admitted. “I was drinking and Salt and I were partying and I was like, ‘Can you get to the Oprah thing? I can’t get to it. I’m hungover.’ We called the manager like, ‘We don’t think we’re going to be able to run!’ and the manager called back and said, ‘Oprah called back and said there will be a car downstairs and you will be in it.’ I sobered the f**k up! Me and Salt was like, ‘I think we better get in that car.’”