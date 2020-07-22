COVID-19 Delays ABBA Reunion Until 2021

ABBA fans will have to wait a little longer for that reunion.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Swedish foursome has pushed back the release of new music and a reunion. The Independent reports it could be 2021 before fans see anything from the band.

The outlet says, Geoff Lloyd, co-host of the “Reasons To Be Cheerful” podcast, chatted with ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus for an hour over Zoom.

According to the host, “They’ve recorded five new songs. They should have been out at the end of last year.”

He added, “Because of technical difficulties and the pandemic, it’s delayed things. But he promised me that the new ABBA music will be out in 2021.”

Earlier this year, ABBA’s Benny Andersson said new music, “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”, were scheduled to come out in 2020.

“They’re coming this year,” he told NME. “I’m guessing after the summer. But I can only guess because I’m not really sure. But I would think so.”

He added, “One shouldn’t promise anything but if I were to decide myself, it would be September. I can’t make that decision alone. But that’s what we’re aiming for.”

Previously, the tracks were slated to drop in 2018 but never did.