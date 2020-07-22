Dave Franco Set To Play Vanilla Ice In Upcoming Biopic

Dave Franco is taking on a cool new role.

In a recent interview with Insider, the actor confirmed year-old rumours that he’ll be playing Vanilla Ice in an upcoming biopic about the ’90s rapper’s life.

“We have been in development for a while, but we are inching closer and closer to preproduction,” Franco said.

The movie will focus on Vanilla Ice from the time he was a “high school dropout selling cars in Dallas to having the first hip-hop single to top the Billboard charts.” The actor went on to compare the biopic to “The Disaster Artist”, a film in which he co-starred with brother James Franco, outlining the making of Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room”, a low-budget drama that is considered one of the worst movies ever made.

“With that movie, people expected us to make a broad comedy where we make fun of Tommy Wiseau, but the more real we played it, the funnier and heartfelt it was — that’s the tone we want for this one as well,” said Franco.

Vanilla Ice — born Rob Van Winkle — found success with his 1990 debut album To the Extreme, which will also serve as the movie’s title.

“Rob is such a sweet and intelligent guy and he’s been super helpful in the process of getting all the details correct and making us privy to information the public doesn’t know,” Franco added. “Just talking to him I can’t help but think about the rabbit holes I’m going to go down to get ready for the role.”

While there is no release date for the movie yet, fans can catch Franco’s directorial debut “The Rental” when it premieres this weekend.