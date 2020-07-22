Hulu Developing New Alternate-History Series ‘Rodham’, Imagining If Hillary Clinton Never Married Bill

What would the world have been like had Hillary Rodham not married Bill Clinton?

That’s the premise behind Curtis Sittenfeld’s alternative history book Rodham, which is now being developed as a new TV series for Hulu.

As anyone who’s seen the Hulu documentary “Hillary” already knows, the former Secretary of State was a trailblazing attorney and feminist activist prior to her marriage to the two-term president, and would likely have gone down a very different path had she not partnered with Bill.

According to a report in Variety, the series will tell “the story of an ambitious young woman, developing her extraordinary mind in the latter part of the 20th century, moving from idealism to cynicism and all the way back again.”

Sarah Treem (“The Affair”) will be writer and executive producer, alongside fellow exec producer Warren Littlefield, former NBC president whose past successes as a producer include FX’s “Fargo” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”.