Thirteen Hostages In Ukraine Released After President Agrees To Promote Joaquin Phoenix-Narrated Doc

Hostages in Ukraine have been released safely after kidnapper’s demand involving a Joaquin Phoenix was met.

According to Deadline, the suspect was armed with guns and a grenade when he took over a bus. After a 12-house standoff with police, the hostage-taker let the patrons go when the President of Ukraine agreed to promote the 2005 documentary “Earthlings” which is narrated by the Oscar winner.

President Volodymyr Zelensky obliged and posted a six-second clip on Facebook that encouraged, “Everybody watch the 2005 documentary ‘Earthlings.’” He later deleted the post.

The 44-year-old suspect was later arrested.

Following the terrifying incident, director Shaun Monson released a statement to Variety, saying, “We do not cause terror to awaken people to terror.”

Monson continued, “‘Earthlings’ does not endorse or condone acts of terror, as its message is one of compassion for all beings. The film’s content is the ongoing global slaughter of billions of defenceless animals, which is not only detrimental to human health but a primary cause of climate change.”

“However, we do not cause terror to awaken people to terror. Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this ordeal, to their families, as well as the authorities who ensured that no lives were lost. May we move forward with non-violence toward all.”

“Earthlings” is about the use of animals in agricultural and scientific industries. Phoenix has been a longtime advocate for animal rights.