Susan Sarandon Lists Her New York City Apartment For $8 Million

Susan Sarandon is saying goodbye to her New York City apartment.

On Wednesday, the “Thelma & Louise” star listed the 6,061-square-foot home she’s been living in for the past 30 years, asking $7.9 million. Located in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighbourhood, the pre-war duplex occupies the seventh and eighth floors of the building.

Sarandon purchased the home back in 1991 with her ex-husband, actor Tim Robbins. She took full ownership in 2011 when the pair went their separate ways.

With six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, the actress said that the apartment made for a perfect family home for her three children, Jack, Miles, and Eva. Now that her kids have grown up and moved out, she told The Wall Street Journal that its too big for her now.

One of the most notable features of the home is “the Academy Award bath” where the actress has kept all of her awards including her Oscar, SAG Award and 1995 Glamour Woman of the Year Award.

“I thought it was kind of funny to keep them in the bathroom,” she said. “When people come out of the bathroom, I expect them to be laughing but they don’t say a thing. Maybe they think I’m taking it seriously.”

A true New Yorker, Sarandon plans to stay close to home.

“I’ve always been a New Yorker and I’ll continue to be a New Yorker.”