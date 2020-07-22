Khloe Kardashian Tries To ‘Remind’ Herself To Avoid Comparing Daughter True To Cousins Stormi And Chicago

Khloe Kardashian is getting candid about parenthood, divulging what she’s learned since the birth of daughter True two years ago during an interview with Dr. Travis Stork on his podcast, “The Travis Stork Show”.

“I do think consistency is key,” she said of her parenting style. “I think whether you want to discipline or love — whatever — I think being consistent, and your kids crave consistency. They love routine.”

True, she explained, “doesn’t have to cry or wonder if something’s going to happen. She knows after her bath, ‘Okay I’m going to rest now, now it’s bedtime.’ I think they really crave some sort of routine or repetition.”

Another parenting tip she suggested was to “be in the moment. I know with technology and phones and TV it’s so easy to be distracted and everybody grabbing at you, especially during this time, too, I’m sure you’re being pulled in a million different directions. But try to be as present as possible. Because it flies. It really does.”

At the moment, Kardashian is in the midst of potty training True, which she admitted was something she was “still trying to figure that out. We’re doing a good job, but it’s — where it’s like every day is just different… you just roll with it. You have to remember that there’s no right or wrong timeline for kids. Everyone does things in their own way.”

She also weighed in on trying to avoid comparisons with her sisters’ children who are of a similar age.

“True has two cousins that are only three months — they’re all three months apart. And so sometimes I see some of them and I’m like, but Chicago did this or Stormi did that,” she added, referencing the daughters of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. “I’m like, I can’t do that. We’re all different kids and different ages and we just learn differently. So I think just also understanding that, too… I have to remind myself of that.”

Kardashian is raising True with ex Tristan Thompson, and admitted that she’s no stranger to unconventional family dynamics, given that her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., was a big part of her life after mom Kris’ remarriage to Caitlyn (then Bruce) Jenner.

“Having my parents and seeing how seamlessly it seemed that they did it, we never knew anything negative. I’m sure it was difficult for them too but we never knew anything negative,” she said.

“My stepdad and my dad would play golf once a week and my dad would come over for dinner once a week and to my little sisters, that was their uncle Robert,” she said. “We were very close and it was all led with love.”

When it comes to co-parenting with Thompson, she admitted that “many people don’t understand it, but I lead with love and we put our child first. If you have that mindset, everything else follows easily. We have a family together. Don’t make it more difficult by dragging your feet. This is going to be forever, so we want to make it the best that we can.”