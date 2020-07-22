Greg Vaughan Exiting ‘Days Of Our Lives’ After 8 Years

After eight years, Eric Brady is saying goodbye to Salem.

On Wednesday, veteran soap actor Greg Vaughan revealed that he’ll be exiting Global‘s “Days of Our Lives”, breaking the news while appearing on the “That’s Awesome! With Steve and Bradford” podcast, co-hosted by his former “General Hospital” co-stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson.

Late last year, the entire cast of the daytime drama were released from their contracts, three months before the show was renewed for a 56th season. According to Vaughan, that unusual situation impacted his decision to leave.

“I’m taking a break, if you will. ‘Days’ was going through a renewal negotiation and not knowing where they were going to go,” he said, admitting he’d come to feel that his time on the soap “was coming to an end, anyway.”

While Vaughan didn’t provide any details about when his final episode might be, he is leaving the door open for a possible return.

“For all my ‘Days’ fans that are listening, I love you all,” he said. “It’s never over, so I’m not going to say it’s over.”

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that “Days of Our Lives” would resume taping new episodes on Sept. 1. Unlike other soaps, which have been airing rerun episodes after the COVID-19 shut down production, “Days” has enough episodes banked to carry through to the end of August.

“Days Of Our Lives” airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/PT on Global, and can also be streamed on Global’s website.