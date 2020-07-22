Keanu Reeves Says ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Is A ‘Scrappy Independent Movie’

The long-awaited third entry in the “Bill & Ted” franchise has been a long time coming, but star Keanu Reeves is promising fans that when “Bill & Ted Face the Music” finally arrives, it will have been worth the wait.

In an interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), the “John Wick” star insisted the new film was a total throwback to the 1989 original and its 1991 sequel.

“We’re still a pretty scrappy independent movie. It’s part of the charm!” said Reeves, 55.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Are Ready To Face The Music In First Trailer For ‘Bill & Ted 3’

“This movie is very much in the spirit of the other two films across the board,” he said. “So there are Easter egg cameos, and there are other important musical figures that are prominent.”

He added: “I don’t want to give too much of it away but the spirit of it, all the way down to the soundtrack… it’s a ‘Bill & Ted’ movie, straight up.”

His co-star Alex Winter concurred. “People will recognize them as who they are from the get-go. They haven’t turned into different people, but a lot of the comic conceit comes from that idea,” said WInter, also 55.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Reunites With ‘Bill & Ted’ Co-Star Alex Winter For Video Message San Dimas High School’s Grads

“If you’ve got two normally unstoppable, persevering characters like this who are faced with a pretty great challenge, and they’re older, and they’re dealing with the realities of life on top of the challenges they’re facing, then what does that do?” Winter continued.

At the moment, “Bill & Ted Face the Music” is scheduled to premiere in theatres on Aug. 28.