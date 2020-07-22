Brothers Osborne Urge Fans To ‘Wear Your F**king Masks’ So They Can Get Back Onstage

A bizarre debate is raging, with some people remaining defiant that face masks are an attack on civil liberties, when basic science has shown that the simple act of wearing a mask is the not-so-secret weapon in battling the coronavirus.

Musical duo Brothers Osborne took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a video clip of siblings John and Thomas John “J.T.” Osborne onstage at the Faster Horses Festival.

Accompanying the clip, in which they’re giving it their all in the midst of a pouring rainstorm, the brothers wrote: “Dreaming about the good ol’s days today. If y’all just wear your f**king masks we will get to do this sooner than later.”

Brothers Osborne aren’t the only celebs urging people to get with the program and wear a mask while out in public.

Check out similar social media posts from various celebs, including Jennifer Aniston, Chelsea Handler, Helen Mirren and even a certain slasher movie icon.