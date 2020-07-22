Brothers Osborne Urge Fans To ‘Wear Your F**king Masks’ So They Can Get Back Onstage

A bizarre debate is raging, with some people remaining defiant that face masks are an attack on civil liberties, when basic science has shown that the simple act of wearing a mask is the not-so-secret weapon in battling the coronavirus.
Musical duo Brothers Osborne took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a video clip of siblings John and Thomas John “J.T.” Osborne onstage at the Faster Horses Festival.
Accompanying the clip, in which they’re giving it their all in the midst of a pouring rainstorm, the brothers wrote: “Dreaming about the good ol’s days today. If y’all just wear your f**king masks we will get to do this sooner than later.”
Brothers Osborne aren’t the only celebs urging people to get with the program and wear a mask while out in public.
Check out similar social media posts from various celebs, including Jennifer Aniston, Chelsea Handler, Helen Mirren and even a certain slasher movie icon.
I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️
happy 244th birthday America pic.twitter.com/S9R469Wot4
— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2020
