'American Idol' Winner Scotty McCreery Gets Emotional In Musical Tribute To Fallen Friend

By Brent Furdyk.

Scotty McCreery is paying tribute to a friend who passed away this week in a car accident.

On Wednesday, the “American Idol” winner posted a video on Instagram, singing a song honouring his close friend Yameer Greene, who lost his life in a car crash on Tuesday. Greene was just 26.

McCreery honoured his friend with a performance of Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain” after letting his fans know via Twitter that Yameer had passed.

“So many great memories with you that I will always hold onto,” he wrote.

McCreery’s emotional performance can be viewed below:

