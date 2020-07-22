‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery Gets Emotional In Musical Tribute To Fallen Friend

Scotty McCreery is paying tribute to a friend who passed away this week in a car accident.

On Wednesday, the “American Idol” winner posted a video on Instagram, singing a song honouring his close friend Yameer Greene, who lost his life in a car crash on Tuesday. Greene was just 26.

McCreery honoured his friend with a performance of Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain” after letting his fans know via Twitter that Yameer had passed.

“So many great memories with you that I will always hold onto,” he wrote.

Going to sleep with a heavy heart tonight. Gonna miss you, Yameer. So many great memories with you that I will always hold on to. Everyone who knew you, loved you. Rest easy. I cant wait to see you again one day. — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) July 22, 2020

McCreery’s emotional performance can be viewed below: