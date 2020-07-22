Cameron Diaz Is ‘So Happy’ Being A New Mom

Cameron Diaz popped into “The Tonight Show” for a virtual visit with host Jimmy Fallon, and opened up about her elation over she and husband Benji Madden welcoming their first child, daughter Raddix, in January.

Being a first-time mom at 47, Diaz told Fallon, has “been heaven,” admitting she finally understands why all her mommy friends have been telling her to cherish every moment.

“Literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds … and she’s not the same baby that she was yesterday,” she explained.

“Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby,” Diaz gushed of her six-month-old daughter.

“But it’s so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it,” she added.

“It’s just amazing,” Diaz told Fallon. It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I. We’re just so happy.”