Liam Payne Tells All About ‘Rowdy’ Days In One Direction As Band Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary

Liam Payne is sharing all the details of his early days in One Direction as the band celebrate their 10th anniversary.

It’s been 10 years to the day that Simon Cowell formed the huge group on “The X Factor U.K.” and Payne spoke to Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp about how the five-piece started out.

Payne said: “It was crazy to be involved with this group of really rowdy boys, for me, I’d never really had that many loud – like, all my friends are quite quiet- but then you’d put Louis and Zayn together in a room and it used to go off all the time.

“I remember being in hotel rooms and plates were being thrown out the window. It was a crazy, crazy time and a lot to get used to.

“I was a bit too grown up in that sense, I needed to grow down and just have a bit of fun.”

He also said the boys didn’t want to step on one another’s toes at first, telling Kemp: “When we first got together and went down to Harry’s house to rehearse, we didn’t really have the heart to tell each other who should sing what bit or make cutthroat decisions because we were all trying to find their place.

“So we all used to do it in unison, which was the most horrible thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Payne also shared, “At first I don’t know why it was so confusing to me that Niall was from Ireland because I was thinking, How is this going to work, he’s from like a whole other country, he’s not even from nearby, how is this going to happen?!

“Then I remember we had a conversation straight off the bat, we decided to measure each other’s heights because that’s how it would be in photos of who would be in the middle… we were so young though.

“You think you know everything at the time.”

Kemp showed off his 1D impressions during the interview, getting quite the reaction online, especially for his depiction of Harry Styles.

