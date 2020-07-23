D.L. Hughley Says A ‘Cult Of Celebrity’ Is Enabling Kanye West’s Behaviour

D.L. Hughley thinks Kanye West needs real help.

In a preview of his upcoming appearance on Global’s “The Talk@Home”, the comedian addresses the controversy surrounding West’s presidential bid and mental health issues.

“He’s mentally ill, but he’s only mentally ill when he’s insulting Black people,” Hughley says. “He’s not ‘Nick Cannon’ mentally ill. He’s never done that…usually when people sound like him [Kanye], they’re homeless and they‘re in need of help, but he can access it.”

He adds, “He has the ability to say I need help and the resources to do it. We live in a country right now where people who are that way, who really do need mental health — we walk past them on the streets…We pray for people. We pray for him, which is not a bad thing. He had a tragedy. There’s people on the street that went to war, that we sent to war that are broken. We do nothing for them. So, I think we have a cult of celebrity that enables behaviour like that.”

On Wednesday, West’s wife Kim Kardashian spoke out about West’s diagnosis with bipolar disorder, writing, “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

Tune in to Global‘s “The Talk” this Friday, July 24, at 2 p.m. ET to see the full interview with Hughley.