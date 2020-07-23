Jennifer Lopez Reveals Where The Nickname J.Lo Really Came From

Jennifer Lopez has finally revealed how the nickname J.Lo really came about.

The singer previously insisted it was her fans that gave her the name, but she explained it actually goes way back during the latest episode of “World of Dance”.

“J.Lo came from Heavy D,” Lopez said, according to a clip shared by Yahoo!

“The rapper. He would come into the studio when I was making my first album [On the 6], and he would always call me Jenny Lo. And I was dating Puffy at the time, and so, Puffy and Jennifer Lo, or Jenny Lo, was showing up in records. Like, they were talking about us in records and stuff like that.”

Lopez and Diddy dated from 1999 until 2001.

Lopez’s comments come after she told the Chicago Tribune back in 2001: “It’s something my music fans named me. I’d go to MTV or wherever and there would be kids carrying signs that said J.Lo.

“It’s kind of like street terminology, and it kind of caught on.”