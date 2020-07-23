Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Eighth Studio Album ‘Folklore’, Available At Midnight

Taylor Swift has a huge quarantine surprise.

On Thursday, the “All Too Well” singer shocked fans with the announcement of her eighth studio album titled folklore, out at midnight.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Has A TikTok Look-Alike

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

“Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into,” she wrote on social media. “I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine.”

Some of her collaborators include artists Jack Antonoff, Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National, and William Bowery.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,” she added. “My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week😄 Each has unique covers & photos https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/tG34e0MpgJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Swift also shared a post of the 16-song tracklisting for the album. She is also releasing physical copies of the album on CD, vinyl, and cassette with one extra bonus track, available for pre-order for only one week.

The singer’s last album, Lover, was released in August 2019, with the new release marking the shortest time between albums in her career.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Says Omitting ‘Transgender’ And ‘Nonbinary People’ From U.S. Census Is ‘Really Brutal’

Editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling 😂 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Swift also teased the first music video she directed from the album, for the song “cardigan”, will be out at midnight.

On Twitter, fans rejoiced at the news.

Taylor said it's FUCKING AUTUMN NOW https://t.co/vOnoZRJ4VM — Liam Dryden (@LiamDrydenEtc) July 23, 2020

cautiously hopeful at the kate bush energy this has https://t.co/SoVy99aSHc — rachel syme (@rachsyme) July 23, 2020

i honestly love that this image looks like a black metal outtake– it's even called folklore. https://t.co/Lw3EazZP5p — brandonstosuy (@brandonstosuy) July 23, 2020