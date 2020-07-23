Canadian Country Singer Sacha Lets Loose In Fun-Filled ‘Cheers’ Music Video

Emerging Canadian country music artist Sacha is here with a brand-new music video, for her latest single “Cheers”.

The Montreal-born singer exclusively premiered the visuals with ET Canada, of individuals letting loose after a long workday.

“The music video, directed by Travis Didluck and executively produced by Ben Knechtel, brings to light the life of the party during a 9 to 5 everyday grind ‘flash-forwarding’ to scenes, which highlight facets of individuals’ fun, energetic and extraordinary sides,” Sacha tells ET Canada.

The feel-good track, written by No. 1 songwriters Madeline Merlo, Karen Kosowski, and Emma-Lee, is featured on the singer’s new EP The Best Thing, which arrives July 24.

From struggling with heartbreak to raising a glass to the good times, her new project takes viewers on a musical journey through life’s unpredictable twists and turns.

Fans can watch the music video for “Cheers” above.