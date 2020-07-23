Blake Shelton Says He And ‘California Girl’ Gwen Stefani ‘Look On Paper Like An Unlikely Match’

Blake Shelton knows his relationship with Gwen Stefani has surprised many.

He and Stefani have a new single, “Happy Anywhere”, out Friday, and he spoke with People magazine about their relationship, which is almost five years strong.

“An Okie boy and a California girl look on paper like an unlikely match but what matters is she’s a great human being,” Shelton said. “She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I’ve ever met and I learn something from her every day.”

He added that the last few months of quarantine during the pandemic have also given him and Stefani more time to be with each other.

“The simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time has been a real gift,” he said. “We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family.”

Shelton also teased that the music video for “Happy Anywhere” will give fans a peek at their real life.

“There was a camera shooting the things we do every day,” he explained. “We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family… just a day in the life!”

The new song marks the fourth duet between Shelton and Stefani.

“‘Nobody But You’ was a big song for us, but we actually recorded ‘Happy Anywhere’ before that. We were waiting for the right time to release it, and I knew that time was now,” he revealed. “We’re all still socially distancing, so there’s no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love. It doesn’t matter where in the world you are — as long as you’re with them, you’re happy.”

Talking about the upcoming season of “The Voice”, Shelton said he and Stefani will be going back to Los Angeles to shoot this fall.

“There’s nothing like the in-person camaraderie with the other coaches, and it’s more fun to give them crap in that live setting,” he said. “You make a lot of friends on set, and I’m looking forward to getting back to that big extended family.”