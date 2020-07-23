Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Go Back To The Future For An Excellent Adventure In New ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Trailer

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are ready for a most excellent adventure in “Bill & Ted Face The Music”.

The long-awaited sequel sees the erstwhile Bill S. Preston, Esq. (Winter) and Ted “Theodore” Logan (Reeves) still trying to fulfil their destiny to save the world as we know it with a Wyld Stallyns song. With their old friend Death (William Sadler) and their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) along for the ride, time has nothing on rocker dads Bill and Ted as they travel to the future to take their hit song from themselves…because how is it stealing if they’re stealing from themselves, dude?

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Says ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Is A ‘Scrappy Independent Movie’

The new movie also features some fresh faces, including Beck Bennett, Jayma Mays, Kristen Schaal, Holland Taylor, Anthony Carrigan, and Jillian Bell. Original film writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have also returned to pen the script, so get ready for plenty of throwbacks and trademark humour from the first two films.

“Bill & Ted Face The Music” is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 28.