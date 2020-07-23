Bon Jovi Release New Single ‘Do What You Can’

Bon Jovi just put out some new music.

On Thursday, the band released their new single “Do What You Can” from their upcoming album.

Though the album was originally planned for release on May 15, Bon Jovi found they had more to say in the wake of the pandemic, the death of George Floyd, and the ensuing protests.

The result was two new songs, “American Reckoning” and the aforementioned “Do What You Can”.

“I am a witness to history,” Jon Bon Jovi said. “I believe the greatest gift of an artist is the ability to use their voice to speak to issues that move us.”

Jon Bon Jovi was inspired to write “Do What You Can” after his wife Dorothea posted a photo of him helping out at his JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant with the caption “If You Can’t Do What You Do… Do What You Can.”

The band also asked fans to write an additional verse to the song. The song was first performed during the Jersey4Jersey benefit special, which raised $6 million for the state hit hard by the coronavirus.

Bon Jovi’s new album hits streaming sites Oct. 2.