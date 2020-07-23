Jaden Smith Announces New Mixtape With Song ‘Cabin Fever’

Jaden Smith is back with new music.

The singer announced his new mixtape: the third volume of The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape collection, and debuted a new track from it titled “Cabin Fever”. You can listen to it in the video above.

“Internally for me, it doesn’t differ that much because I’m still trying to make the best thing that I’ve ever made,” he said in an interview with Apple Music. “It’s not like, ‘Yo, this is just a mixtape.’ I’m still trying to make the best thing that I’ve ever made. Really the only distinction is the timelines I would say for me personally.”

It’s the first full-length music project from Smith since his 2019 album Erys. He released The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol.1 in 2012 and CTV2 in 2014.