Mary Trump Says Uncle Donald Demonstrates Sociopathic Tendencies, Discusses His Upbringing

Mary Trump spoke in detail about her uncle Donald Trump during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Late Show”.

Mary, who is a psychologist, has been promoting her new book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

She discussed her family and the president’s upbringing in the release, telling Stephen Colbert: “I think fear is the most powerful factor that runs throughout the family,” speaking about Donald’s father, Fred Sr., and her own father, Fred Jr.

Calling her grandfather a “high-functioning sociopath,” Mary said she also believed Donald showed sociopathic tendencies.

“Clearly he’s comfortable doing heartless things,” she said of the president. “Clearly he doesn’t seem to be interested in empathy, so I think it’s safe to say he demonstrates sociopathic tendencies.”

Mary also pointed out Donald “can’t function in the real world on his own” and is “continually protected by institutions.”

As Colbert asked if there was anything that could be done to give the president solace, Mary said, “It’s an awful answer, and I hate saying it, but I think the answer is no.

“It’s extremely difficult to help somebody who’s not aware he needs help.”

“I think at this point in his life it would be impossible for Donald to admit to any kind of weakness or incapacity that needs to be addressed,” she said. “He also unfortunately seems to be surrounded by people who are perfectly happy having him behave the way he behaves now, for whatever their agendas may be. They’re not that interested in making Donald a better person.”

Mary explained how her father was a kind and generous person, which apparently didn’t go down well with his father.

“Donald realized from a fairly young age that the only way to succeed where my father failed was to be the kind of person my grandfather needed him to be,” she told the host. “You know the killer, the tough guy, somebody who could never admit weakness or could never admit being wrong.”

She said she believed Donald “just needs to have the things he has to believe about himself — he’s the greatest, the best — repeated or told [to] him by somebody else in order to make him malleable,” which is obviously a huge danger for America right now.

“Donald learned a lesson that if you want to survive and succeed in this family, you shouldn’t be kind, you shouldn’t be generous and you shouldn’t care about anything else and you certainly shouldn’t be interested in whether or not people love you,” she said.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.