‘Big Brother’ Returns For A New All-Star Season This August

The coronavirus can’t stop Global’s “Big Brother”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the long-running reality series has been given the green light for a new all-star season premiering August 5.

The season will kick off with a two-hour live episode showing the contestants moving into the “Big Brother” house, with new episodes airing three times weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Live eviction shows will take place but without an audience in the studio. Host Julie Chen Moonves is set to return.

Production on the new season will follow serious health and safety protocols during the coronavirus pandemic, with contestants quarantined and tested multiple times before the start of filming. They will also be tested once a week during filming, and will not have any contact with crew members. Supplies will be delivered to the house and disinfected.

The season will mark the first all-star entry in the series since 2006, with cast members to be announced soon.

Tune in to the all-star season premiere of “Big Brother”, live on Wednesday, August 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.