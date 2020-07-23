Joey King Responds To Critics Of ‘The Kissing Booth’: ‘It’s Meant For People To Watch And Have A Great Time’

Joey King isn’t worried about critics of “The Kissing Booth”.

With the film’s sequel out on Friday, the actress spoke with podcast host Marc Malkin on “The Big Ticket” and addressed the 17-per-cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes for the original 2018 film.

“I understand that critics weren’t all over this movie, but that’s the thing — it’s not meant for critics to be like, ‘Wow, what a movie!’ It’s meant for people to watch and have a great time,” King said, according to Just Jared.

“I’m thankful that I got to do ‘The Act’, where critics were like, ‘Oh, that’s awesome.’ But also not everything you do has to have critical acclaim,” she said. “It doesn’t mean it’s not successful. And it doesn’t mean it’s not one of my favourite projects I’ve worked on. And just the fan reaction to it is all the criticism I need, as far as just the way it fills my heart.”

Despite not being loved by critics, “The Kissing Booth” was the service’s most rewatched film, according to Netflix, along with “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”.