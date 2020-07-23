Brandi Glanville Details Rumoured Affair With Denise Richards On ‘Real Housewives’, Richards Denies Claim

The rumours have been circulating for months.

In the new episode of “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” Brandi Glanville is done playing coy.

She prefaced her story about Denise Richards by saying, “I just think you guys need to be careful with her because she’s not who she pretends to be. What you see is not what you get.” She explained her understanding of the situation. “I knew that [Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers] have, like, an understanding, like she could be with girls if she wanted to. … The first night we met, something happened.”

Allegedly Richards invited Glanville to stay at a hotel with her in Northern California: “I went and I was going to get my own room, but Denise said, ‘No just stay here. It’s fine. I’ll get you a rollaway bed. There was no rollaway bed. … And so I just slept in the bed with Denise.”

Richards’ five-year-old daughter and her friend were on the trip as well, according to Glanville.

“I don’t want you guys to judge me. … I’m bisexual, everyone knows that. My kids know that. I was uncomfortable. The kids were downstairs and we were in the loft and there was no door. And I just couldn’t get into it. The next day, Denise said to me, ‘No matter what you do, you just can’t tell Aaron. He will kill me.’ And I’m like, ‘What the f**k is happening right now?’”

Glanville first made claims of an affair involving the two earlier this year, claims which her co-star has denied.

Richards doubled down on the denial Thursday in an interview with the Washington Post. “I did not have an affair,” Richards stated. “If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it.”

The actress is known for being in a raunchy scene in the 1998 film “Wild Things.” She worries that her past may be affecting public perception of herself in “Housewives.”

“It’s a learning process. I went into the show just being myself, and I never wanted to try and play a part,” she said. “I am who I am. People can believe whatever they want, but ‘Wild Things’ was not a documentary.”