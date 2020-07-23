Nathalie Emmanuel: Emilia Clarke ‘Straightaway Had My Back’ After Remark Made About Her Revealing ‘GoT’ Costume

The bond between Daenerys Targaryen and Missandei is only rivalled by that of Emilia Clarke and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Emmanuel dishes on how Clarke stood up for her on the set of “Game of Thrones”.

“In my first season, my costume was pretty revealing and there was an incident with a supporting actor who made a comment about it on set,” she tells British Vogue. “I mean, typical — and Emilia straightaway had my back. It got handled.”

“Emilia and I got on like a house on fire from the beginning,” she said. “When I joined the cast, she had already been shooting ‘Game of Thrones’ for a few years, and she was definitely ready to have some female energy around her. She and I always looked out for each other.”

Emmanuel expressed the importance of women standing together in a typically male-dominated industry: “If you’re the only girls on a male-dominated set, it bonds you in a certain way.”

“Game of Thrones” ran on HBO from 2011 to 2019.

