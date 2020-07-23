Kane Brown Confirms He’s Recorded A Duet With His Wife Katelyn Jae Called ‘Mad At This World’

There’s a Kane Brown and a Katelyn Jae duet on the way.

The married couple have recorded a track called “Mad At This World”, Brown confirmed during an interview with SiriusXM The Highway.

Brown said of his other half, “She’s my secret weapon that I’m waiting to unleash.”

When asked if they wrote it together, the country crooner said it “was actually a pitch that I heard that immediately caught my ears and caught my attention,” insisting he usually wrote all his own songs.

The musician continued, “It’s not ‘Worldwide Beautiful’, but it’s basically a song calling out everything else that’s happened in 2020, from the tornadoes destroying Nashville, California getting hit by those fires, and all of that.

“It’s basically saying, ‘How could I be mad at this world when this world gave me you?'”

Music aside, Brown and Jae have been busy being doting parents after welcoming daughter Kingsley Rose in October.

Brown proposed to Jae on Easter Sunday in 2017. They announced their engagement during a Philadelphia concert in April 2017, before tying the knot at Mint Springs Farm in Tennessee on Oct. 12, 2018.