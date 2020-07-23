Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Responds To Wife Blake Lively’s Pregnancy Instagram Comment

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are back to their adorable Instagram antics.

It all started when the Canadian actor, 43, revealed his 2010 movie, “Buried”, is now available to stream on Hulu.

While throwing in a reference to his Aviation Gin line, Reynolds wrote, “Before Deadpool, I was an actor. One of my favourite projects was a film called ‘Buried’ and it’s now on Hulu.”

He added, “10 years later, it really holds up! Although I don’t recall the aggressive product placement.”

But it’s Lively’s comment that has us on the floor.

“I think this just got me pregnant,” she joked.

But Reynolds didn’t seem the find the comment as funny, “I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of forever and ever. If you need immediate assistance during by absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise, I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you.”

Reynolds and Lively have been married since 2012.