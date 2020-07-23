Comic-Con @ Home Kicks Off With A Star Trek Universe Panel And Table Read

Comic-Con has officially gone virtual.

On Thursday, Comic-Con @ Home kicked off with a “Star Trek” virtual panel including the casts and producers from “Star Trek: Discovery” and new animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Star Trek: Picard.”

The cast of “Star Trek: Discovery” reprised their roles for a virtual table read of the season two finale “Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2” with Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), Tig Notaro (Commander Jett Reno), Alan Van Sprang (Captain Leland), Jayne Brook (Admiral Katrina Cornwall), and the Discovery Bridge crew Emily Coutts (Lt. Detmer), Oyin Oladejo (Lt. J.G. Owosekun), Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Rhys), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Lt. J.G. Bryce), Sara Mitich (Lt. Nilsson).

“What I’m grateful for is the fact that ‘Star Trek’ has always been this aspiration for our society, for our country, that it has always set a goal and that it has been our job to help not only imagine that future but to create it,” said actor Wilson Cruz.

“I think a story like this, that can give us an example of what a future might look like, I hope that it holds us accountable and shows us that the work is not done and that it’s about confronting ourselves and confronting each other and we see that within this story, within the legacy of this franchise,” added Sonequa Martin-Green.

The upcoming “Star Trek: Strange New World” stars Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Spock), with “Star Trek: Discovery” executive producer and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise and executive producer Olatunde Osunsanmi, who also directed the season two finale, will also appear.

Mike McMahan, creator and showrunner of “Star Trek: Lower Decks”, premiering on August 6, hosted a discussion with the Starfleet crew living in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, including “Ensign Beckett Mariner” voiced by Tawny Newsome, “Ensign Brad Boimler” voiced by Jack Quaid, “Ensign Tendi” voiced by NoÃ«l Wells, and “Ensign Rutherford” voiced by Eugene Cordero and the ship’s bridge crew, “Captain Carol Freeman” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs” voiced by Fred Tatasciore, and “Doctor T’Ana: voiced by Gillian Vigman.

“What’s great about the show is that obviously it’s going to be exciting for people that are Trekkies, but the show is a totally different perspective and how this comedic bit that we haven’t seen before,” said Noel Wells of “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

Patrick Stewart and the cast of the original series “Star Trek: Picard”, came together (virtually) for the first time post-finale to discuss the first season including Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), and Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios) along with special guest stars Brent Spiner (Data/Dr. Soong), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi).

Catch the full panel up top.