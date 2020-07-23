John Waters Joins Lenny Kravitz As Face Of Saint Laurent’s Fall Campaign

Saint Laurent revealed the second face of their Men’s Fall Winter 2020 #YSL32 campaign on Wednesday.

Filmmaker John Waters will become the latest star to join the French luxury fashion house’s glittering lineup of ambassadors.

Shot by creative director by David Sims, the campaign sees Waters don a sleek black tuxedo, paired with a polkadot cravat.

Waters is a writer, actor and artist who is best known for his transgressive cult films like “Pink Flamingos” and “Polyester”.

Music icon Lenny Kravitz was announced as the first face of the campaign back in June.

The pair take over from Keanu Reeves, who acted as the face of Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2019 menswear campaign.

Saint Laurent recently announced their intentions to leave the fashion calendar behind, with its relentless four-times-a-year rhythm.

In a statement, the fashion house said that it would “take control” of the fashion schedule “conscious of the current circumstances and its waves of radical change.”