Swagger Rite Drops New Music Video Just ‘Like That’

Canadian hip-hop artist Swagger Rite has a new music video for his track “Like That”.

The new visuals are spearheaded by Rodzilla, Alex Snow and Troy Crossfield. The “Like That” music video was shot in Toronto and notably features Rite ballin’ in a white Rolls Royce Phantom convertible.

Rite departs from his trademark authoritative presence, taking a nonchalant approach over a melodic, downtempo beat.

“Like That” was originally released on July 17.