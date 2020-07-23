Rob Kardashian Uploads Shirtless Instagram Profile Photograph

Rob Kardashian attends the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rob Kardashian has a revealing new Instagram profile picture.

In the candid new upload, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star can be seen chowing down on a snack, while enjoying a chilled out day at the beach.

The photograph might have been taken on the same day that he shared a picture of his little sister, Kendall Jenner, enjoying some sun, sea and sand.

Kardashian uploaded the photo of Jenner on Saturday, along with the caption “Beach day.”

It seems that the 33-year-old reality TV personality has been spending a lot of time at the beach lately.

Kardashian also shared a picture of his 3-year-old daughter Dream building sand castles last week.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian recently discussed the possibility of her little brother making a return to “KUWTK”.

While discussing the family’s long-running reality series, she said: “My brother’s coming back around. He’s feeling more confident and comfortable. I think he just started a whole new season, so here we go.”