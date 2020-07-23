Comic-Con @ Home Gives A Sneak Peek Of Amazon Prime Video’s New Dramedy ‘Truth Seekers’

Comic-Con @ Home continues with a virtual panel featuring the cast and creators of Amazon Prime Video’s “Truth Seekers.”

Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), James Serafinowicz (Sick Note) and Nat Saunders (Sick Note) came together virtually this year to discuss the making of the new original supernatural horror comedy in a panel hosted by Empire Magazine‘s Chris Hewitt.

“We wanted to take the horror stuff really seriously and then make the comedy really funny so the horror stuff is never spoofing, it’s a homage if anything,” said Nat Saunders. “There might be things that you’ll recognize from other films and TV shows in this show but hopefully we’ve put a spin on them and taken them seriously.”

Focused on a team of part-time paranormal investigators, the show follows the group as they attempt at uncovering and filming ghost sightings across the UK while sharing their adventures on an online channel for everyone to see.

Saunders went on to say that “Truth Seekers” takes its inspiration from “The X Files” and Arthur C. Clarke’s “Mysterious World”.

“There’s a truth behind every facade,” Simon Pegg added.

“Truth Seekers” is set for release some time later this year on Amazon Prime Video. Until then, you can catch the full Comic-Con @ Home panel up top.