Ellen Page Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of Telling People She’s ‘So Fortunate’ To Be Out

Ellen Page just wants to be herself.

The “Umbrella Academy” star talks about being out as a lesbian in Hollywood in the new issue of Stylist magazine.

“I’m so sick and tired of saying: ‘I’m so fortunate to be myself in the world’. I shouldn’t have to say any of that bulls**t. But in the scheme of things I am, and that sucks,” she admits, adding, “I’m lucky to be in a place where now I’m out and I love to play queer characters.”

Page came out publicly in a 2014 speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s Time to Thrive conference, telling attendees, “I’m here today because I am gay. And because maybe I can make a difference, to help others have an easier and more hopeful time.”

The 33-year-old also offers up her own take on the conversation over so-called “cancel culture” and criticism on social media.

“Here’s the thing. We’ve all been ignorant at points. We’ve all had to learn so much, and one thing I try as I get older is to be less self-righteous, because we’ve all had learning to do,” Page says.

“If you say something, or do something that’s hurtful and damaging, especially if you have a big platform, even if you think it’s a joke, people are going to tell you how they feel,” she adds.

And you can’t make yourself seem like a victim because of that. Especially if you have enormous privilege. It comes back to educating ourselves and listening to the individuals who have the actual experience, versus thinking you can speak to that experience.”