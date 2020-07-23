‘Utopia’ Cast Reunites Virtually At A Q&A For This Year’s Comic-Con @ Home

The star-studded virtual panels keep on coming.

On Thursday, the stars of Amazon Prime Video’s “Utopia” joined forces for a virtual Q&A as part of this year’s Comic-Con @ Home hosted by Entertainment Weekly’s Christian Holub. This includes writer and executive producer Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and series stars John Cusack (High Fidelity), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Freed), Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Desmin Borges (You’re The Worst), Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria), and Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day).

Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios

Based on the 2013 British series of the same name, “Utopia”, an eight-episode thriller, follows a group of young comic fans as they discover that the conspiracy in a graphic novel is actually real and embark on a mission to save humans from the end of the world. Things take a real turn when the protagonist of the graphic novel arrives to save her missing father.

“One of the great things about this project is all of the different worlds. The conspiracy world and you have the nerdy comic book world, my academic science world, John [Cusack]’s billionaire world and then these worlds start colliding in very unexpected ways,” said Rainn Wilson. “That’s one of the reason’s the show is so special.”

The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this fall. You can tune in to the virtual panel up top and watch the trailer below.