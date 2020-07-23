Britney Spears’ Brother Breaks Silence On #FreeBritney And Ongoing Conservatorship Battle

Bryan Spears is finally speaking out about that viral #FreeBritney hashtag popping up all over social media.

The older brother to pop superstar Britney Spears, 38, joined Drew Plotkin on his “As Not Seen on TV” podcast on Thursday and broke his silence about the ongoing conservatorship battle and the viral hashtag.

“She’s always wanted to get out of [the conservatorship],” Bryan, 43, said. “It’s very frustrating to have. Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating.”

“Just to see that kind of interest, from people and fans, we truly appreciate it,” he said before he doesn’t know what #FreeBritney really means.

On how Britney feels, Bryan says, “She has been in this thing for quite some time now, they’ve made some changes. Now we just kind of hope for the best.”

The “Toxic” singer’s father, Jamie Spears, was her main conservator from 2008 to September 2019, but temporarily relinquished his powers to Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, following an alleged altercation with his grandson Preston. Meanwhile, Britney’s mother Lynn requested to be updated on the details of the conservatorship earlier this year, hoping to protect Britney’s multimillion-dollar fortune.

“It was a scary thing at first” he added, but insists, “It’s been a great thing for our family and we keep hoping for the best.”

The conservatorship was extended until at least August 22.