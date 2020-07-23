Netflix Scraps Upcoming Chris D’Elia Fronted Prank Show Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Chris D’Elia’s next project won’t be seeing the light of day on Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has scrapped plans for an upcoming prank show fronted by D’Elia and Bryan Callen.

RELATED: Whitney Cummings Responds After Chris D’Elia Is Accused Of Sexually Harassing Underage Women

The move comes after sexual misconduct allegations emerged last month against D’Elia by multiple women, including one who alleged that the comedian had asked her for nude photos knowing that she was a minor.

D’Elia, who was subsequently dropped by his agency CAA, has denied the allegations, saying that he “never knowingly pursued” underage women.

RELATED: Penn Badgley Responds To Misconduct Allegations Against ‘You’ Co-Star Chris D’Elia: ‘It’s Very Disturbing’

A rep for Netflix told THR that the show had not gone into production, and was scrapped soon after the allegations emerged.

The comedian still has three stand-up specials on Netflix, and appeared in the second season of the streamer’s hit series “You”.