Justin Bieber Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates For 2021

Justin Bieber is revving to get back on the road.

Bieber, 26, has officially announced 2021 tour dates after postponing his scheduled May tour due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 45-date tour has been rerouted and the tour production has been redesigned and will no longer be stopping in stadiums or all markets.

RELATED: Justin Bieber’s Lawyers Granted Motion To Subpoena Twitter

Previously announced supporting artists Jaden Smith and Kehlani will no longer appear on the Justin Bieber World Tour. New supporting artists will be announced at a later date.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” said Bieber. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

Tickets for new shows are available to the general public starting August 6. All tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2021 date.

RELATED: Billie Eilish’s Bieber Obsession Almost Got Her Sent To Therapy

Canadian dates for Bieber’s new tour are as follows:

July 3 – Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

July 5 – Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre

July 6 – Montreal at Bell Centre

July 16 – Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

July 17 – Toronto at Scotiabank Arena