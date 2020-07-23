‘His Dark Materials’ Cast Joins Virtual Panel At Comic-Con @ Home

“His Dark Materials” cast prepare for their second season and celebrate their debut at this year’s Comic-Con @ Home.

Executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne, as well as cast members Dafne Keen (Lyra), Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter), Ariyon Bakare (Lord Boreal), Amir Wilson (Will Parry), Andrew Scott (John Parry), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby) came together virtually on Thursday for a panel discussion about the hit drama series hosted by award-winning journalist Stacey Wilson Hunt.

RELATED: ‘Utopia’ Cast Reunites Virtually At A Q&A For This Year’s Comic-Con @ Home

Based on the novel series of the same name by Philip Pullman, the shows follows the life of a young girl and orphan named Lyra who is destined to save her world from the grasp of the Magisterium which represses people’s ties to magic and their daemons or, in other words, animal spirits.

“It’s very surreal to be inside of this world that you’ve devoted a lot of time to,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda, adding that him and his wife Vanessa read these books together while developing their relationship.

“His Dark Materials” first season just wrapped in December and the second season is expected to premiere later this year. It will be based on the second book in Pullman’s series, “The Subtle Knife.” You can catch the trailer below.