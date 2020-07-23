Miranda Lambert Says Surviving A Pandemic With Husband Brendan McLoughlin Is ‘A Good Test’ For Newlyweds

Miranda Lambert has been hunkered down with husband Brendan McLoughlin during the COVID-19 pandemic, and admits that THE newlyweds have been loving living la vida lockdown.

“The first month I had a lot of fun. Well, not fun but I was like, ‘Okay, we’re off. We’ll probably be back on the road in a couple of months,'” Lambert, 36, told New York’s Country 94.7.

“I cooked too much and ate way too much, and then I had to roll that back a little bit,” she continued. “There’s stuff to do, it’s just the adjusting of not knowing when I’m going to work again… it’s uneasy.”

Lambert and McLoughlin, 29, were married in early 2019, and she explained that “if newlyweds can survive a pandemic then I think we’re good, you know? It’s a good test.”

Lambert also admitted that the thing she’s been missing the most during quarantine is being able to perform live for fans.

“I guess nothing made me realize that more than singing into a screen, which I absolutely hate,” she said. “I just can’t do it. I started this career 18 years ago for that feeling, not for my Zoom call. I just can’t do it.”

In addition, Lambert opened up about the newest addition to her family: a “cute/vicious” kitten she rescued from the side of a highway, named Tequila Sunrise.

“He’s ridiculous! He’s up at 6 a.m., on 11,” she said with a laugh. “He’s so little. He goes everywhere with me right now because he’s just tiny, I can’t leave him anywhere.”

In fact, she said the kitty has even grown on her husband, who is decidedly not a cat person.

“It’s funny because my husband hates cats and he’s the one that did a U-turn because he saw the kitten in the road and I was like, ‘I’m rubbing off on you!’ He was like, ‘I knew you would kill me if I saw it and didn’t stop.’ I would have,” she said.

Lambert’s interview can be heard in its entirety below: