Leslie Jones To Host Emmy Nominations With Presenters Tatiana Maslany, Josh Gad And Laverne Cox

Leslie Jones has been tapped to host this year’s Emmy nominations, with the “Saturday Night Live” alum joined — virtually, of course — by presenters including Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Canada’s own Tatiana Maslany.

According to the announcement from the Television Academy, “production restrictions” surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have led this year’s nominations to be “reimagined as a virtual event.”

“Television has played an integral role in navigating these unprecedented times and has brought us together as we remain apart,” said Frank Scherma, Television Academy chairman and CEO, in a statement.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Is Returning To Host The Emmys For The Third Time This Fall

“We are honoured to have these groundbreaking actors, producers and comedians announce this year’s Emmy nominees — whose extraordinary work has been vital to the evolution of the television landscape this season,” he added.

The 72nd Emmy Awards nominations will take place Tuesday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, and will be streamed live on emmys.com.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the 2020 Emmy Awards, set to be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20.