HBO To Adapt Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘Between The World And Me’

A stage production of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me,” his prize-winning book about racism and police violence, is being adapted by HBO for a special this fall.

HBO announced Thursday that the program will feature readings from “Between the World and Me” and will be directed by Apollo Theater Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes, who handled the stage show in 2018 at the celebrated performance center in Harlem.

“I’ve been working with Kamilah for almost as long as I’ve been a writer,” Coates said in a statement. “I can think of no one better to put ‘Between the World and Me’ on screen and no better home for it than HBO.”

