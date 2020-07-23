‘The New Mutants’ Cast Share Details Of The Upcoming Horror-Thriller During Panel At Comic-Con @ Home

“The New Mutants” cast are giving fans a glimpse at the upcoming horror-thriller.

On Thursday, writer/director Josh Boone, Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga took part in a virtual panel for this year’s Comic-Con @ Home moderated by Ira Madison III where they discussed the new “X-Men” spinoff and showed the film’s opening sequence.

They also revealed some incredible fan-inspired posters and a special poster designed by Sienkiewicz, the artist who began illustrating the “New Mutants” graphic novels in 1984.

The movie follows five young mutants who are just discovering their abilities while being held in a secret facility against their will.

“It was lovely to play someone like Rain who is just sitting and watching and listening. In the group she is somewhat quiet and to herself,” said Maisie Williams, noting that this character is much different from her “Game of Thrones” character who often commands the room. “This whole superhero world is just bonkers.”

Williams also went on to address her character’s same-sex romance.

“It was really wonderful to be able to see a relationship like this in a really masculine, superhero world.”

While the release date has been pushed back multiple times – a topic the cast did not shy away from – it was revealed during the Comic-Con @ Home panel that the new release date is set for August 28.